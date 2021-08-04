Philadelphia wins behind goals from Glesnes, Gazdag, Santos

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CHESTER, Pa. (AP)Jakob Glesnes, Daniel Gazdag and Sergio Santos scored in the first half and the Philadelphia Union cruised past Toronto FC 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia (7-4-7) won for just the second time in its last eight matches – snapping a three-game winless streak. Toronto (3-9-5) is 2-1-3 under interim coach Javier Perez, who took over July 4 after Chris Armas was fired in the wake of a six-game losing streak.

Glesnes headed in Gazdag’s corner kick in the 12th minute to open the scoring. Gazdag made it 2-0 in the 33rd on a penalty kick for his first MLS goal. Three minutes later, Santos scored on a breakaway by racing to Jose Martinez’s through ball and slotting it inside the far post.

Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake denied Yeferson Soteldo’s penalty-kick attempt in the 53rd.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

More Back to School

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51