Phillies, fresh off controversial win, open series with Mets

The New York Mets’ most recent victory was earned on a hit by pitch that wasn’t. The Philadelphia Phillies snapped a losing streak Sunday thanks to a tiebreaking run in which the runner may not actually have touched home plate.

A pair of teams responsible for two of the quirkiest highlights of the season thus far will meet Monday night, when the Mets are slated to host the Phillies in the opener of a four-game series between National League East rivals.

Mets left-hander David Peterson (0-1, 13.50 ERA) is scheduled to oppose Phillies right-hander Chase Anderson (0-1, 3.60 ERA).

The Mets, who fell to the Miami Marlins 3-0 on Saturday afternoon, had Sunday’s series finale against the visiting Marlins suspended due to rain with just one out in the top of the first inning.

The Phillies overcame a three-run deficit and avoided being swept by the host Atlanta Braves in controversial fashion Sunday night, when Alec Bohm scored in the ninth inning to lift Philadelphia to a 7-6 win.

Bohm led off the ninth with a double and went to third on a bunt by Jean Segura, and then he tagged up on a flyout to shallow left by Didi Gregorius.

The throw home from Marcell Ozuna easily beat Bohm, but the ball bounced and forced catcher Travis d’Arnaud to lean into foul territory to retrieve it. d’Arnaud blocked Bohm’s left foot with his right knee and appeared to redirect the foot around the plate, but umpire Lance Barrett immediately called Bohm safe, and the ruling stood upon official review.

“It was by the skin of his big toe, I think, that we scored,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “It looked like his big toe kind of hit the corner of the plate when we saw a lot of angles.”

His counterpart, not surprisingly, felt differently.

“It’s just frustrating sometimes, and that’s what I told the umpires,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “I’ve got a view of the big screen that he didn’t touch the plate.”

There was less ambiguity Thursday afternoon, when Michael Conforto drew an apparent hit by pitch to force home the winning run as the Mets edged the Marlins 3-2 in their home opener. While the pitch did graze Conforto’s elbow guard, plate umpire Ron Kulpa later acknowledged he should have called the pitch strike three because it landed in the zone.

The controversies were more of the internal variety Sunday for the Mets, who decided to start the game against the Marlins at the scheduled time of 1:10 p.m. ET after an internal weather report indicated the rain would remain light. However, the rain grew intense before first pitch and New York’s No. 2 starter, Marcus Stroman, threw just nine pitches before the umpires waved the teams off the field.

Not long after play was halted, Stroman tweeted his displeasure about the decision to start the game. The delay lasted more than two hours before the contest was officially suspended until Aug. 31.

“Obviously didn’t turn out to be a light rain, it was more steady — it was heavier than what the forecast gave us,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said.

Peterson took a loss against the Phillies on Wednesday, when he allowed six runs over four innings as the Mets fell 8-2. Anderson took the defeat against the Mets on Tuesday after giving up two runs over five innings in an 8-4 defeat.

Peterson is 0-1 with a 16.50 ERA in two career starts against the Phillies. Anderson is 2-4 with a 4.47 ERA in nine lifetime starts against the Mets.

