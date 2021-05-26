Phillies look to build on shutout of Marlins

Aaron Nola, who is on a three-game losing streak, will get the start Wednesday night when his Philadelphia Phillies play the third game of a four-game series at Miami.

The Marlins — who had not announced a starter for Wednesday — have won six of their past nine games despite a 2-0 loss to the Phillies on Tuesday.

Nola, who is 3-4 with a 3.94 ERA in 10 starts, has yet to face the Marlins this year. However, in 15 career starts against Miami, Nola is 4-7 with a 3.23 ERA.

Armed with an elite changeup — the best of his three pitches — Nola struck out nine and walked just one batter in five innings in his most recent start, an 11-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Friday. He gave up seven hits and five runs, four earned.

“I thought his stuff was pretty good,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said of Nola, who has allowed 13 runs (12 earned) in 15 2/3 innings during this three-game skid. “I thought it was better than it has been.”

The Phillies, who have lost seven of their past 10 games, are 1-1 in the current series. In recent years, the Marlins have outplayed the Phillies head-to-head, going 18-9 against the Phillies since June 21, 2019.

During that stretch, the Marlins’ overall record against all other clubs is far below .500.

Injuries, as usual, will be a factor on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Marlins rookie Jazz Chisholm Jr. left the game due to a mildly sprained ankle. Chisholm is Miami’s leadoff batter, and he gives the team speed and pop. If he is out on Wednesday, Isan Diaz would start at second base.

The Marlins are already without third baseman Brian Anderson, who was placed on the injured list Tuesday with a left shoulder injury. Anderson, who is expected to miss several weeks, was replaced by Jon Berti.

“That stings,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said of the Anderson injury. “He was starting to get rolling. He gives us good at-bats in the middle of the order.”

In addition, center fielder Starling Marte, perhaps Miami’s best all-around player, is sidelined due to a rib fracture. He is expected back this week but not likely in time to face Philadelphia.

For the Phillies, star right fielder Bryce Harper was placed on the IL on Tuesday because of a bruised left forearm. He joins catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Didi Gregorius on the Phillies’ injured list.

The good news for the Phillies was the Tuesday return from the IL of outfielder Roman Quinn, whose speed could be a factor if he is in the lineup on Wednesday. He had been out for three weeks due to a lacerated right index finger.

Harper, who has seven homers and a .489 slugging percentage, is mired in a 0-for-16 slump, so perhaps a week-plus on the IL will help him get back on track.

As for the Marlins, Tuesday was the sixth time this year that they were shut out. They out-hit the Phillies 5-2 but fell short thanks to Rhys Hoskins’ two-run homer in the fourth inning.

–Field Level Media