Phillies’ Nola, 3 teammates go on COVID-19 injured list

BOSTON (AP)Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola was scratched from his start Sunday at Boston and placed on the COVID-19 injured list along with three of his teammates.

Nola (6-5) was scheduled to start in the interleague series finale against the Red Sox before the All-Star break.

The Phillies announced before the game that Nola was scratched and replaced with right-hander Brandon Kintzler for Sunday’s start.

In addition to Nola, third-baseman Alec Bohm was placed on the COVID-19 injured list after testing positive, the Phillies said. Right-handed pitcher Connor Brogdon and left-hander Bailey Falter were placed on the list because of contact tracing, the Phillies said.

