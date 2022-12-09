PHILADELPHIA (AP)Left-handed pitcher Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies agreed Friday to a $15 million, two-year contract, a deal that could be worth an extra $1 million if he becomes a regular in the rotation for the National League champions.

Strahm gets $7.5 million in each of the next two seasons and can earn $500,000 annually in performance bonuses for starts: $125,000 each for 15, 20, 25 and 30.

The 31-year-old free agent was a reliever for the Boston Red Sox last season. He had a 3.83 ERA in 50 appearances, striking out 52 batters and walking 17 while allowing five home runs in 44 2/3 innings.

Strahm has been a reliever and starter during his seven seasons in the majors with Kansas City, San Diego and Boston.

After losing the World Series to Houston in six games, the Phillies have been on an offseason spending spree. They signed free-agent shortstop Trea Turner to a $300 million, 11-year contract and agreed with right-hander Taijuan Walker on a $72 million, four-year deal that is pending a physical.

In addition to his salary, Strahm would get $100,000 for winning the Rivera/Hoffman reliever of the year award and $50,000 for finishing second or third. He would earn $100,000 for World Series MVP and $50,000 each for League Championship Series MVP, making the All-Star Game or earning a Gold Glove or Silver Slugger. Strahm gets a hotel suite on road trips.

