Phillies RHP Velasquez scratched with numb index finger

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Vince Velasquez was a late scratch for the Philadelphia Phillies because of numb index finger on his right hand.

The Phillies instead started long reliever David Hale (0-1, 5.09 ERA) on short notice Thursday against the Miami Marlins.

Velasquez (1-0, 3.68) allowed one run in each of his last three starts, pitching at least 5 1/3 innings in each of those.

He returned to the dugout about 30 minutes before the scheduled 7:05 p.m. start and Hale immediately started warming up in the bullpen.

