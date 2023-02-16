JONESBORO, Ark. (AP)Nelson Phillips scored 22 points as Troy beat Arkansas State 67-62 on Thursday night.

Phillips shot 7 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Trojans (17-11, 9-6 Sun Belt Conference). Christyon Eugene added 16 points while going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and they also had five rebounds. Aamer Muhammad recorded 16 points and shot 4 for 9 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line.

Omar El-Sheikh finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three steals for the Red Wolves (10-18, 2-13). Markise Davis added 15 points for Arkansas State. In addition, Terrance Ford Jr. had 13 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.