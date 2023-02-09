TROY, Ala. (AP)Nelson Phillips scored 16 points as Troy beat South Alabama 61-57 on Thursday night.

Phillips also added four steals for the Trojans (15-11, 7-6 Sun Belt Conference). Kieffer Punter scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 5 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line. Aamer Muhammad recorded 11 points and was 4 of 14 shooting (2 for 8 from distance).

The Jaguars (11-14, 5-8) were led by Judah Brown, who recorded 16 points and eight rebounds. Isaiah Moore added 14 points, four assists and two steals for South Alabama. In addition, Tyrell Jones finished with 13 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Troy hosts Louisiana while South Alabama hosts Appalachian State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.