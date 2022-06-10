ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP)Shohei Ohtani pitched seven stellar innings and hit a two-run homer, and the Los Angeles Angels snapped their 14-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.

Andrew Velazquez added a three-run homer in the sixth, but the Angels ended the longest skid in franchise history squarely on the shoulders of their AL MVP, both on the mound and at the plate.

Ohtani (4-4) yielded four hits and a run while striking out six. He also had two hits, and he put the Angels ahead for the first time by crushing his 12th homer of the season off Nick Pivetta (5-5) in the fifth inning.

Los Angeles won for the first time since May 24 and for the first time under interim manager Phil Nevin, who replaced the fired Joe Maddon after Monday’s series-opening loss.

Alex Verdugo had an RBI single in the eighth for the Red Sox, whose seven-game winning streak ended with their first loss in the first two stops of their 10-game West Coast road trip.

Pivetta struck out 11, matching the most by a Boston pitcher this season while yielding six hits and two walks.

Ryan Tepera yielded two hits and a run in the eighth, and Raisel Iglesias threw a perfect ninth for his 12th save.

PHILLIES 8, BREWERS 3

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Odubel Herrera homered as interim manager Rob Thomson and streaking Philadelphia won its season-high seventh straight game.

Thomson, 6-0 since replacing Joe Girardi, is off to the best start by a first-time major league manager since Boston’s Joe Morgan won his first 12 games from July 15-25, 1988, the Elias Sports Bureau said.

The NL Central-leading Brewers lost their season-worst sixth in a row.

Didi Gregorius singled, tripled, doubled and drove in a run, and Seranthony Dominguez (3-1) pitched one inning Reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes (3-4) allowed three runs – one earned – in 4 1/3 innings.

DODGERS 11, WHITE SOX 9

CHICAGO (AP) – Max Muncy broke open the game with a three-run homer in the sixth inning after White Sox manager Tony La Russa ordered an intentional walk to Trea Turner with a 1-2 count against left-hander Bennett Sousa.

Muncy had five RBIs in his return after missing 11 games with left elbow inflammation. He entered hitting .150 to Turner’s .303.

Los Angeles trailed 4-0 before a six-run fifth. Brusdar Graterol (2-2) won, and Dylan Cease (4-3) was the loser.

YANKEES 10, TWINS 7

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Gerrit Cole gave up home runs to his first three batters and a career-high five in 2 1/3 innings, but New York rallied to beat Minnesota behind two home runs from Joey Gallo.

DJ LeMahieu hit the 100th home run of his career, and the Yankees got their 16th comeback win, tying Colorado and San Francisco for the major league lead.

Five of Minnesota’s first 16 batters homered off Cole, who allowed seven runs and eight hits. Lucas Luetge, Miguel Castro (3-0), Wandy Peralta, Michael King and Clay Holmes combined for 6 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief.

Byron Buxton hit a pair of homers and finished with four RBIs. Trevor Larnach, Carlos Correa and Luis Arraez also went deep for the Twins.

Buxton has three two-homer games this season and six in his career, with a three-homer game at Toronto on Aug. 27, 2017.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, REDS 4

CINCINNATI (AP) – Josh Rojas hit a two-run, single for a 4-3 lead four-run rally in the ninth as the Diamondbacks gained a four-game split.

Arizona went into the ninth trailing 3-1, but got help when Tony Santillan (0-1) threw a wild pitch, then threw away a bunt for an error,

Mark Melancon (2-6), the second of three relievers for the Diamondbacks, got the win. Ian Kennedy pitched the ninth for his fourth save, despite allowing Matt Reynolds’ solo homer.

A foul ball in the fourth inning broke the right thumb of Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson, who is expected to miss four to six weeks.

ROCKIES 4, GIANTS 2

DENVER (AP) – Yonathan Daza looped a tiebreaking single into right field, capping a three-run fourth inning fueled by three errors. San Francisco made a season-high four errors, including a pair in the fourth by second baseman Thairo Estrada.

Charlie Blackmon had three hits for the Rockies, who are 3-6 against the Giants this season.

Austin Gomber (3-6) allowed two runs and five hits in six innings, and Alex Colome pitched a one-hit ninth for his third save. Logan Webb (5-2) allowed three runs – two earned – and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

RAYS 2, CARDINALS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Shane McClanahan (7-2) allowed an unearned run and two hits in eight innings and struck out nine, winning his fifth consecutive start as Tampa Bay completed a three-game sweep.

Ji-Man Choi hit a two-run homer in the fourth off Miles Mikolas (4-4), who pitched a three-hitter.

Jason Adam worked the ninth for his second save, finishing a game that took 1 hour, 54 minutes as the Rays moved a season-high 11 games over .500.

MARLINS 7, NATIONALS 4

MIAMI (AP) – Jazz Chisholm bunted for a single on the first pitch of Stephen Strasburg’s return from a one-year absence, stole second and Miami kept on going in a win over Washington that finished a three-game sweep.

The 33-year-old Strasburg (0-1) allowed seven runs, eight hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five and hit a batter, throwing 63 of 83 pitches for strikes.

Trevor Rogers (3-5) allowed two runs and six hits in five innings. Tanner Scott closed with a perfect ninth for his third save.

Jesus Sanchez homered and doubled against Strasburg, and Chisholm had two bunt singles. Garrett Cooper doubled and singled, giving him six straight multi-hit games.

GUARDIANS 8, ATHLETICS 4

CLEVELAND (AP) – Andres Gimenez drove in the go-ahead run with a single in Cleveland’s four-run eighth inning, and the Guardians rallied without manager Terry Francona, sending Oakland to its ninth straight loss.

Gimenez looped a single into left field off Lou Trivino (1-5) as the Guardians moved back over .500 for the first time since May 9. Guardians rookie Richie Palacios added a two-run single in the eighth, and another run scored on an Oakland throwing error.

Cleveland came from behind after Francona was ejected in the sixth inning for arguing with the Guardians down 4-2.

Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor homered and Enyel De Los Santos (1-0) got the win for Cleveland. Rookie Oscar Gonzalez had four hits.

Christian Bethancourt hit a two-run homer for the A’s.

BRAVES 3, PIRATES 1

ATLANTA (AP) – Max Fried won his sixth straight decision by pitching six sharp innings and Atlanta earned its eighth consecutive victory.

Adam Duvall, Dansby Swanson and Travis d’Arnaud each drove in a run for the Braves, whose winning streak is their longest since they took nine in a row last August.

Fried (6-2) pitched out of a jam in the first and the third before Jack Suwinski hit his eighth homer in the fourth. Fried worked around eight hits, striking out eight and walking none. Kenley Jansen got his 16th save in 19 chances.

Pirates starter JT Brubaker (0-6) gave up three runs and six hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

ROYALS 7, ORIOLES 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Carlos Santana and MJ Melendez homered, leading Kansas City past Baltimore.

Santana hit a two-run homer to break a fifth-inning tie as the Royals won consecutive games for the first time since May 17-18.

The Orioles send nine batters to the plate in the fifth and chased Kris Bubic, tying the score.

Joel Payamps (2-1) worked out of a bases-load jam to pick up the win with four outs in relief while Scott Barlow earned his sixth save.

