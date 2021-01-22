PHOTOS: Baseball’s Hank Aaron through the years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went through his third consecutive day of practice Friday and needs only to receive clearance from team physicians and an independent neurologist to play in Sunday's AFC title game against Buffalo.

The exams on Mahomes and cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who also has practiced three straight days since sustaining a concussion in last week's divisional-round win over Cleveland, were expected to take place later Friday.