Pierre Brooks of Detroit Douglass wins Mr. Basketball award

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT (AP)Pierre Brooks of Detroit Douglass has been named Michigan’s Mr. Basketball as the top senior player.

Brooks, who plans to attend Michigan State, was given the award Friday. He averaged 33 points and 9 rebounds and led his team to a state title.

The 6-foot-6 Brooks received 2,889 points in the voting of Basketball Coaches Association members. Iron Mountain’s Foster Wonders finished second, followed by Kobe Bufkin of Grand Rapids Christian.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51