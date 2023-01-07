MONROE, La. (AP)DeAndre Pinckney’s 24 points helped Southern Miss defeat Louisiana Monroe 65-60 on Saturday.

Pinckney had 11 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (14-3, 3-1 Sun Belt). Austin Crowley scored 21 points while shooting 8 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds. Donovan Ivory was 3 of 5 shooting to finish with seven points.

The Warhawks (7-10, 3-1) were led by Tyreke Locure, who recorded 21 points and five steals. UL Monroe also got 17 points and five assists from Jamari Blackmon. Thomas Howell also had nine points and 10 rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.