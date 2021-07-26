Pirates aim to ride recent positives into series vs. Brewers

The Pittsburgh Pirates are coming off an interesting road trip heading into Tuesday’s opener of a three-game series against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers.

The Pirates were swept in a three-game set by the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have the worst record in baseball. Pittsburgh then won two of three against the San Francisco Giants, who have the best record in the majors.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton considered it a successful weekend despite Sunday’s 6-1 loss to the Giants.

“Definitely positives,” Shelton said. “Our guys played hard against the best team in baseball. … We can take things away from how our club bounced back after the Arizona series.”

Things will be different for the Pirates, who traded Adam Frazier and cash to the San Diego Padres on Monday in exchange for fellow infielder Tucupita Marcano, outfielder Jack Suwinski and right-hander Michell Miliano.

“Obviously, we’re all excited for him, and he’s excited,” Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings said of Frazier. “(But) it stinks for us. He has obviously set the tone at the top of our lineup all year and just had an amazing, amazing year. So, it’s mixed emotions, but (the) overwhelming emotion is just happy for him.”

The Brewers also missed a chance to record a sweep this weekend, falling Sunday 3-1 to the visiting Chicago White Sox.

National League Central-leading Milwaukee has won seven of the 10 meetings against the Pirates, who reside in the Central cellar.

The Brewers could get a boost in the series opener Tuesday with the projected return of center fielder Lorenzo Cain. Cain, who has been nursing a right hamstring injury, completed a rehab stint Sunday with Triple-A Nashville.

The flip side is that could relegate Tyrone Taylor to spot duty or even a demotion to the minors. He has been productive for the Brewers, including belting a homer on both Friday and Saturday against the White Sox.

“We’ll get to that day, hopefully on Tuesday, and we’ll have to make a decision, but he’s helping us win games,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of Taylor. “That’s what Tyrone’s done all year. He’s done a nice job of it. He’s been in our system for a while, but he’s a young player that’s clearly getting better. … He’s setting himself up to be a really important player here in the future.”

Tuesday’s opener features a projected matchup of left-handed Andersons. Milwaukee will trot out Brett Anderson (2-5, 4.26 ERA) against Pittsburgh’s Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.35).

Despite his record, Tyler Anderson — whose name also has been attached to reported trade situations — has been steady for Pittsburgh. He has pitched at least five innings in each of his team-high 18 starts.

His last outing was a no-decision against the Diamondbacks last Tuesday. He gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings with one walk and six strikeouts.

Tyler Anderson is 2-2 with a 5.82 ERA in four career starts against the Brewers. He scattered three hits and struck out six in seven innings in a 2-0 win on July 4.

Milwaukee is 7-7 in Brett Anderson’s starts this season.

He had a strong outing in a win during his lone encounter with the Pirates this season. He gave up one unearned run and six hits in seven innings in a 7-1 victory on April 17.

For his career, Brett Anderson is 4-1 with a 2.82 ERA in seven starts against Pittsburgh.

