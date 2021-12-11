Placer lifts North Florida past Austin Peay 91-84

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Jose Placer had a career-high 35 points as North Florida beat Austin Peay 91-84 on Saturday.

Jarius Hicklen had 14 points for the Ospreys (3-9). Jadyn Parker added 10 points and four blocks.

Cameron Copeland scored a career-high 25 points and had six assists for the Governors (4-4). Elijah Hutchins-Everett added 20 points. Tariq Silver had 17 points.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell, who was second on the Governors in scoring coming into the contest with 14 points per game, scored 6 points. He shot 0 of 4 from 3-point range.

