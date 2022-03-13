PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP)The longest week at The Players Championship moved closer to a conclusion Sunday without much clarity amid ever-changing names in the chase.

Anirban Lahiri of India finished off more than 12 hours of action at the TPC Sawgrass with a two-putt birdie from 30 feet on the par-5 11th hole to reach 9-under par.

Moments earlier, Harold Varner III hooded a wedge with so much side spin that it raced left across the ninth green and settled inches away for a tap-in birdie. Three short blasts of the horn sounded, not in celebration of Varner’s shot but to signal the end of the day due to darkness.

Tom Hoge finished out the ninth hole by making a 25-foot birdie putt that pulled the Pebble Beach winner within one shot of Lahiri.

Right behind was Sam Burns, whose heroics toward the end of the second round Sunday – a 75-foot eagle putt on the 16th and an 18-foot par putt on the last hole – gave him a 3-under 69 and a share of the 36-hole lead with Hoge.

One more day, and still a long way to go.

Hoge opened with a 66 on Thursday with Lahiri one shot behind. Because of rain that saturated the Stadium Course, they didn’t hit another shot until their second round began Sunday morning. Both played 27 holes.

The third round was to finish Monday morning, followed by the final round in pursuit of the $3.6 million payoff to the winner, along with three-year exemptions to the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open.

LPGA TOUR

CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) – Nanna Koerstz Madsen won the Honda LPGA Thailand to become the first Danish champion in LPGA Tour history, beating Lin Xiyu of China with a 10-foot eagle putt on the second hole of a playoff.

Madsen closed with a 5-under 67 on Siam Country Club’s Pattaya Old Course to match Lin (66) at a tournament-record 26-under 262. They both made birdies on the first extra trip down the par-5 18th.

Celine Boutier of France was third after a 67.

EUROPEAN TOUR/SUNSHINE TOUR

HARTBEESPOORT, South Africa (AP) – Pablo Larrazabal of Spain won the MyGolfLife Open for his sixth European Tour title, beating Adri Arnaus and Jordan Smith with a 4-foot birdie putt o n the first hole of a playoff.

Larrazabal shot a 5-under 67 to join countryman Arnaus (67) and England’s Smith (65) at 22-under 266 at Pecanwood Golf and Country Club.

Home favorite George Coetzee had a 64 to finish a stroke out of the playoff.

OTHER TOURS

Australia’s Aaron Pike birdied the third hole of a playoff with Momoka Kobori of New Zealand to win the PGA Tour of Australasia’s TPS Hunter Valley at Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort. They finished at 8 under in the event shortened to three rounds because of rain. … Tsai Pei-Ying won the Japan LPGA’s Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Ladies. She closed with a 7-under 65 for a one-stroke victory over four players.