Pleasant Grove’s Landon Jackson talks about his commitment to LSU

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – One of the most sought after recruits in East Texas in the 2021 graduating class has chosen the LSU Tigers.

Pleasant Grove Defensive end Landon Jackson, a four-star prospect has been one of the most dominant high school football players in the country.

Pleasant Grove head coach Josh Gibson said, “I think a freaky frame, freakish speed to go with it and then something that wasn’t god given is his ability to go play full tilt every play.”

In 2019 he led the Hawks to a 2nd state championship in three seasons in Texas.

Finishing with 111 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 17 sacks.

He plans to bring a strong work ethic and hopefully some dominance to Baton Rouge.

Jackson said, “Just a hard worker that no matter what throughout practice or games I’m never going to let up. I’m always going to go 100 percent.”

Jackson’s ultimate goal with football, is to play in the NFL and seeing all the success the Tigers had in the NFL Draft really opened his eyes.

Jackson said, “Of course it makes me think if they can do that with 14 of those players, they can possibly do it with me as well.”

The Texarkana native has offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M and 28 major programs from around the country, but ultimately it was a Saturday night in Death Valley that pushed LSU over the top.

Jackson said, “It was probably one of the craziest fan bases I’ve been around at a football game.

I love that atmosphere up there, they have an amazing fan base. They got a great coaching staff and I built a really good relationship with all of them.”

Jackson recovered from an ACL injury his sophomore season to become the Class 4A state defensive player of the year this past season.

