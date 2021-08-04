Pochettino, Domínguez score, Austin FC beats Dynamo 3-2

AUSTIN, Texas (AP)Tomas Pochettino and Cecilio Dominguez each scored to help expansion Austin FC beat the 10-man Houston Dynamo 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Austin (4-8-4) entered with just 10 goals this season – going scoreless in 10 of its opening 15 matches. Houston (3-5-9) has won just one of its last 14 matches against MLS expansion teams dating to 2012.

Austin took a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute when Pochettino’s shot went off the post and deflected off Houston defender Zarek Valentin for an own goal. Pochettino gave Austin a 2-1 lead in the 45th by sending home a loose ball in front of the net.

Dominguez made it 3-1 in the 56th, heading home Diego Fagundez’s cross.

Tyler Pasher tied it at 1 for Houston in the 27th after Austin turned it over deep in its area. Fafa Picault pulled the Dynamo to 3-2 in the 86th after another defensive mistake.

Houston’s Darwin Ceren received a straight red card in the 20th minute for a hard foul on Sebastian Berhalter.

