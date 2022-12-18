STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP)Frankie Policelli scored 22 points and grabbed 19 rebounds to power Stony Brook to a 66-59 victory over Army on Sunday.

Keenan Fitzmorris scored 14 points and added nine rebounds and three blocks for the Seawolves (4-8). Tyler Stephenson-Moore had 10 points.

The Black Knights (5-7) were led by Coleton Benson with 19 points. Jalen Rucker added 14 points and four assists. Chris Mann had nine points.

