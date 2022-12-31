BOSTON (AP)Frankie Policelli scored 17 points as Stony Brook beat Northeastern 65-61 on Saturday.

Policelli also contributed eight rebounds for the Seawolves (5-9, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Keenan Fitzmorris added 16 points and Tanahj Pettway scored 15.

The Huskies (5-8, 1-1) were led by Jahmyl Telfort, who posted 16 points. Chris Doherty added 11 points, four assists and two steals for Northeastern.

Both teams play again on Thursday. Stony Brook visits Monmouth and Northeastern travels to play William & Mary.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.