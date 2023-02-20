KETK.com | FOX51.com
Posted: Feb 20, 2023 / 11:03 AM CST
Updated: Feb 20, 2023 / 11:03 AM CST
NEW YORK (AP)POLL ALERT: Houston back to No. 1 in men’s AP Top 25, Alabama at No. 2; Northwestern makes season poll debut at No. 21.
