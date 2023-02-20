KETK.com | FOX51.com
Posted: Feb 20, 2023 / 12:04 PM CST
Updated: Feb 20, 2023 / 12:04 PM CST
NEW YORK (AP)POLL ALERT: South Carolina remains No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25 but no longer unanimous after close call vs. Mississippi.
