Posted: Feb 13, 2023 / 11:59 AM CST
Updated: Feb 13, 2023 / 11:59 AM CST
NEW YORK (AP)POLL ALERT: UNLV ranked for first time since 1994 in women’s AP Top 25; South Carolina remains No. 1, LSU down to fifth.
