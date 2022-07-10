Arp, Texas (KETK) – The Arp Tigers 13U travel baseball team competed at the USSSA World Series, where they finished second. It’s an experience the Ponce family says brought them closer together.

“I was very excited. It’s a new experience because we haven’t seen teams out there so it will be some tough competition out there so I was excited,” said Adan Ponce.

“I was really excited, I wanted to win the whole thing but we couldn’t,” added Alex Ponce.

Alex and Adan ponce along with their dad Emmanuel made the trip to Florida a family affair.

“I never expected us to take baseball seriously as we do. I always thought we were going to be more of a soccer family than a baseball family. It’s very exciting to see both of them go out there and compete and be competitive against each other,” explained Coach Emmanuel Ponce.

“It’s really cool because family is with you and roots you and at least you have some experience and have some team chemistry out there,” told Adan.

Father and coach Emmanuel Ponce says these two just feed off each other on the field.

“Oh yes they do, they feed off of each other like I said when one of them is down or anything like that the other one is ready to lift him up and try to get them back to doing things right,” explained Coach Ponce.

The twins are very competitive so I had to ask who thinks they’re the better twin.

“I would say me because I have the better defense. It’s because we were over there and he made two errors beside him,” laughed Alex.

“Me because I can actually hit the ball better and field better and I have a stronger arm,” exclaimed Adan.

“When one of them makes a mistake, the other one is very fast to point it out and let them know. There are times when we have little arguments on the field,” said Coach Ponce.

To settle the debate I talked to their dad and he says they’re both good in their own ways.

“They have their days when one of them shines than the other one but when one of them gets more ahead the other, one works harder to get right there back at the same spot as him,” said Coach Ponce.

But throughout this great run, Coach Emmanuel says he saw his boys step up and be leaders.

“In a way even though they are the smallest ones, they are also leaders in the team, so we can’t have them get down and then the other kids start getting down. So once they’re lifted the rest of the team is lifted and everything is gone back in full force,” declared Coach Ponce.