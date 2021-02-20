Pope scores 22 to lead Dixie St. past Tarleton State 64-48

BARCELONA, Spain (AP)Cadiz snatched a late penalty to draw 1-1 at Camp Nou and deal Barcelona an unexpected setback in its bid for the Spanish league title on Sunday.

Five days after being beaten 4-1 by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Ronald Koeman's side saw two points slip away when substitute Alex Fernandez converted an 88th-minute penalty conceded by Clement Lenglet.