Pope scores 24 to lift UC San Diego over E. Michigan 83-74

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (AP)Bryce Pope had a career-high 24 points as UC San Diego got past Eastern Michigan 83-74 on Thursday night.

Pope made 9 of 12 shots.

Francis Nwaokorie had 17 points and seven rebounds for UC San Diego (5-2). Jake Killingsworth added 16 points and seven rebounds. Jake Kosakowski had 16 points.

Monty Scott, Bryce McBride and Colin Golson Jr. each had 16 points for the Eagles (2-5).

