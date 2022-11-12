DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP)Portugal and the United States set up their decider for the last berth in the 2023 Rugby World Cup after second wins in the final qualifying tournament on Saturday.

Portugal defeated Kenya 85-0 and the U.S. beat Hong Kong 49-7 in the second round of group play at The Sevens Stadium.

The last round on Friday features a meeting of the unbeaten sides. Portugal has qualified only once before. The U.S. has missed only one World Cup. The winner will qualify for France in Pool C with Wales, Australia, Fiji and Georgia.

Portugal notched the first of its 13 tries against Kenya inside the first minute.

Kenya lock Brian Juma was sent off for a second yellow card halfway through the first half.

The Americans poured seven tries on Hong Kong, leading 28-0 by halftime. Nate Augsperger bagged two tries.

—

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports