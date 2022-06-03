LONDON (AP)Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell led a recovery as New Zealand battled back from losing its first four wickets cheaply to reach 128-4 in the second innings at tea on Day 2 of the opening test against England at Lord’s on Friday.

Mitchell was 43 not out and Blundell unbeaten on 39 at the interval after the pair had shared an unbroken stand of 72 for the fifth wicket.

Their partnership meant New Zealand stretched its lead to 119 runs over England, which had earlier been bowled out for just 141.

Matt Potts, making his England debut, was again the central figure as he took two of the four Kiwi wickets to fall in the second innings, including picking up the prize scalp of visiting captain Kane Williamson for the second time in the match.

Fast bowler Potts, 23, also claimed four wickets when the tourists were bowled out for a paltry 132 in the first innings on Thursday.

England resumed at the start of play on Friday on 116-7, after 17 wickets had fallen on the opening day, but quickly subsided thanks mainly to Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

Southee returned figures of 4-55 while his fast-bowling partner Boult returned 3-21.

