Powell, Vaughn, Murray lead Rider past Marist 79-75

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP)Allen Powell had 15 points to lead five players in double figures and Rider defeated Marist 79-75 in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play on Sunday.

Dimencio Vaughn – who sank 4 of 6 from 3-point range – finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Broncs (5-8, 1-2). Dwight Murray, Jr. made two free throws with 6 seconds remaining to preserve the win, adding 14 points, 11 assists and six boards. Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson had 13 points and Mervin James scored 10.

Ricardo Wright had 14 points and six rebounds for the Red Foxes (7-7, 2-3). Braden Bell added 12 points, while Samkelo Cele scored 11.

The Broncs evened the season series against the Red Foxes. Marist defeated Rider 79-67 on Dec. 5.

