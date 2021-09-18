Prairie View A&M rallies past Houston Baptist, 37-27

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP)Logan Jackson picked off a Desmond Young pass with 3:29 remaining and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown to give Prairie View A&M a 37-27 win over Houston Baptist Saturday.

The contest featured five lead changes.

Prairie View scored on its first three possessions, but held Houston Baptist to just three second-half points. Jaden Stewart scored on a three-yard run with 5:07 to play in the third quarter to put the Panthers ahead for good, 30-27.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

Blaise Bentsen threw for three first-half touchdowns for the Huskies (0-3), who led 24-23 at intermission, but didn’t play in the second half.

Jawon Pass threw for two touchdowns to lead Prairie View (2-1).

