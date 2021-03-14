Predators bidding patchwork lineup solves Lightning

The Nashville Predators made a youth movement out of necessity Saturday night in Tampa.

Facing a slew of injuries up and down their roster, the slumping Predators squared off against the Tampa Bay Lightning with six rookies in the lineup — including three on the blue line. The result was a 6-3 setback.

The two clubs meet again in Tampa on Monday for the sixth time this season to conclude their two-game set. The Lightning have won all five meetings in regulation.

The Predators then will trek south for games Thursday and Saturday against the Florida Panthers. The Lightning will head to Texas after Monday’s game and face the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

With captain Roman Josi and fellow defensemen Ryan Ellis and Mark Borowiecki sidelined with injuries and Dante Fabbro serving the end of his two-game suspension for elbowing, Nashville coach John Hynes turned to rookies Alexandre Carrier, Frederic Allard and Jeremy Davies on the back line.

Carrier registered a team-high five shots, netted his first career goal and logged 21:42 of ice time, while Allard made his NHL debut and became the seventh Predators rookie to play in a week.

However, the rookie trio was minus-4 in the loss.

Hynes said afterward that his expectations haven’t changed despite using a first-year player on all three defensive pairings.

“One, we expect to win games,” Hynes said. “In tonight’s game, it was some of our veteran players that needed to be better. The young guys are all good players, that’s why they’re in the organization. I really liked the way those kids played.

“But when you’re in these situations, you need some of your top players to carry the load.”

Rookie forwards Yakov Trenin, Eeli Tolvanen and Mathieu Olivier also played Saturday as the Predators fell behind 4-1 after two periods of play.

Nashville saw Carrier score his first goal early in the third period, and Erik Haula’s marker just 1:46 later closed the gap to 4-3.

However, Blake Coleman’s goal nearly five minutes later and Anthony Cirelli’s empty-netter pushed the Lightning to 10-1-0 at home and 9-1-1 in their past 11 games overall.

The loss dropped the Predators to 1-5-1 in their past seven games.

In a pregame ceremony, the Lightning’s players stood on the ice and watched as their 2019-20 Stanley Cup championship banner was lifted to Amalie Arena’s rafters in front of 3,800 fans.

“It was awesome,” said Coleman, who joined Tyler Johnson later in notching a goal and an assist. “3,800 and it felt almost like a sold-out building to me. You could feel the energy, the excitement of having people back and their excitement being around the team again.

“I know for me personally, seeing that banner go up brought it all back, a big wave of feelings, and really reminds you of what we went through in that bubble (in Toronto) as a team.”

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy provided support with his NHL-best 17th win, and Mathieu Joseph and Brayden Point also scored.

Alex Killorn put the club up 3-0 early in the second period by connecting on its only power play. Tampa Bay has scored with the man advantage in five straight games.

