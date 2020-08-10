President Trump tweets support for college football to be played in the fall

WASHINGTON (KETK) – President Trump has thrown his hat into the ring and is imploring that a college football season take place this fall.
Trump tweeted his support after Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawernce started a social media movement under the hashtag #WeWantToPlay.
He also sent a later tweet that simply said: “Play College Football!”
Players, coaches, and fans have been voicing their opinions that there should be a season despite the coronavirus still raging across the country.
The BIG 10 and the Pac-12 school presidents have reportedly voted to not have a football season, at least not in the fall. No official announcement has been released from either conference.
U.S. Sen. Bob Sasse (R-NE) wrote a letter to the BIG 10 conference presidents urging them not to cancel the season. He wrote in part: …the structure and discipline of football programs is very likely safer that what the lived experience of 18-to 22-year-olds will be if there isn’t a season.”
Stephen F. Austin’s head coach Colby Carthel said he will wear an orange shirt, the color of arch-rival Sam Houston State, all season if it meant they could have a season.