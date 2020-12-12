Preston carries Liberty over Columbia International 73-26

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP)Blake Preston had 11 points off the bench to lead Liberty to a 73-26 win over Columbia International on Saturday.

Isiah Warfield had 10 points for Liberty (5-3). Darius McGhee added 10 points and six rebounds.

Brandon Doss had five points for the Rams, whose season-opening losing streak reached four games.

