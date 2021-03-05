Preston leads Liberty over Stetson 77-64 in Atlantic Sun

ACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Chris Parker scored 16 points and Blake Preston had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Liberty to a 77-64 win over Stetson in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament semifinals on Friday.

Liberty (22-5) reached a conference championship game for the fourth straight season.

Darius McGhee added 13 points and nine assists for Liberty.

Christiaan Jones had 20 points for the Hatters (11-14). Chase Johnston added 16 points. Rob Perry, the Hatters’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 15 points per game, was held to six points (3 of 10).

KFXK Fox 51