EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP)Charles Pride had 32 points and 10 rebounds as Bryant extended its winning streak to eight games, narrowly defeating Mount St. Mary’s 62-61 on Saturday.

Deandre Thomas’ bucket with 43 seconds left provided the game’s final points. Joe Moon blocked a last-second Mountaineers shot.

Erickson Bans had 11 points for Bryant (14-8, 10-1 Northeast Conference). Greg Calixte added 10 points. Luis Hurtado Jr. had six assists.

Mezie Offurum had 16 points for the Mountaineers (11-11, 7-3), whose six-game winning streak was broken. Jalen Benjamin added 13 points. Nana Opoku had 11 rebounds.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Mountaineers this season. Bryant defeated Mount St. Mary’s 73-66 on Jan. 15.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com