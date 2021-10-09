Pringle with 2 TDs as Alcorn St. holds off Grambling 24-20

LeCharles Pringle caught a pair of touchdown passes from Felix Harper as Alcorn State built an early lead and defeated Grambling 24-20 on Saturday.

Harper was 15 of 23 for 150 yards passing for the Braves (3-2, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) and gained another 23 yards on the ground including a 14-yard touchdown run.

Pringle made touchdown catches of 45 and 13 yards, the first put Alcorn State up 7-0 and the latter made it 21-3 early in the second quarter. In between, Harper scored on a 14-yard keeper.

Grambling (2-4, 1-2) freshman Noah Bodden, who threw for three touchdowns a week earlier, was limited to 10 of 27 passing for 105 yards with a TD and an interception. Aldon Clark came on late in relief and went 5-for-5 for 67 yards with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Greg White for the final score.

Grambling had three more drives but they ended with a punt, a fumble and an interception.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25