Priso scores first MLS goal, Toronto FC ties Red Bulls 1-1

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

TORONTO (AP)Teenage substitute Ralph Priso scored his first MLS goal to give Toronto FC a 1-1 tie with the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night.

The 18-year-old Priso scored in the 62nd minute. Goalkeeper Carlos Coronel was only able to tip Yeferson Soteldo’s high cross away and the ball went straight to Priso for a left-footed shot that bounced off the ground and into the goal.

Toronto (2-8-4) improved to 1-0-2 under interim coach Javier Perez. He took over from the fired Chris Armas in the wake of a six-match losing streak.

Patryk Klimala scored for New York (5-5-3) in the 46th minute.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51