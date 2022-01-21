Providence AD Driscoll to retire in June after 21 years

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)Providence College athletic director Bob Driscoll says he is retiring after 21 years at the school.

The retirement is effective in June and ends a two-decade run that included the Friars winning their first national title in a men’s sport when the hockey team won in 2015. Driscoll also hired current coach Ed Cooley, who became the men’s basketball program’s first Black head coach in 2011.

A native of West Concord, Mass., Driscoll has worked in college athletics for 47 years, including at the University of California-Berkeley. He’s an alumni of Ithaca (N.Y.) College and was inducted into its athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.

”I feel so fortunate that I have been able to spend the last 21 years as a member of the Providence College family,” Driscoll said in a statement Friday. ”I came to Providence with a goal of a student-centered vision for athletics. I feel like I have played a part in creating a model program in college athletics with the student-athlete experience at the center of our vision.”

In 2012, Driscoll led a $3 million overhaul of Alumni Hall, which serves as the men’s basketball practice facility and home court to the women’s basketball and volleyball programs. In 2014, the school opened the Ray Treacy Track, which serves as the primary training facility for the men’s and women’s cross country and track and field teams.

