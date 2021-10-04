Provorov lifts Flyers past Bruins in OT

Ivan Provorov scored on a one-timer off a pass from Travis Konecny 50 seconds into overtime to give the Flyers a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins in a preseason game Monday night in Philadelphia.

Sean Couturier also scored for the Flyers, and Carter Hart stopped 24 shots.

Jack Studnicka scored for Boston, and Jeremy Swayman finished with 34 saves.

BLUE JACKETS 5, SABRES 3

BUFFALO (AP)Jake Voracek had a goal and two assists to lead Columbus Blue past Buffalo.

Patrik Laine and Oliver Bjorkstrand each added a goal and an assist, and Emil Bemstrom and Boone Jenner also scored for the Blue Jackets. Joonas Korpisalo and Daniil Tarasov split time in net for Columbus. Korpisalo started and stopped 17 of 18 shots in the first two periods. Columbus’ No.1 goaltender was replaced in the third by Tarasov, who allowed two goals on 10 shots.

Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and J.J. Peterka also scored for the Sabres. Akko-Pekka Luukkonen had 25 saves.

DEVILS 4, DEVILS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -Mackenzie Blackwood had 15 saves through two periods and New Jersey beat Washington.

Alexander Holtz, Michael McLeod, Pavel Zacha, and Jimmy Vesey scored for New Jersey. Scott Wedgewood replaced Blackwood in the third and stopped all five shots he faced.

Connor McMichael scored for Washington, and Vitek Vanecek finished with 22 saves.

BLACKHAWKS 6, RED WINGS 4

DETROIT (AP) – MacKenzie Entwistle scored twice and Jonathan Toews and Brandon Hagel each had three assists to lead Chicago past Detroit.

Jake McCabe, Philipp Kurashev, Alex DeBrincat, and Tyler Johnson also scored for the Blackhawks. Marc-Andre Fleury had 36 saves.

Chicago led 3-0 after the first period, and 4-3 after the second.

Robby Fabbri, Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider, and Bobby Ryan all finished with a goal and an assist for Detroit. Thomas Greiss stopped 28 shots.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, SENATORS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Pierre Engvall scored two goals, leading Toronto over Ottawa.

Michael Amadio also scored for the Maple Leafs, who got a 26-save performance from Jack Campbell.

Connor Brown scored for the Senators. Matt Murray played his second complete game and made 24 saves.

WILD 3, AVALANCHE 1

ST. PAUL (AP) -Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists as Minnesota beat Colorado.

Jared Spurgeon and Jonas Brodin also scored for the Wild, and Mats Zuccarello had two assists. Kaapo Kahkonen had 15 saves.

Alex Newhook scored for the Avalanche, and Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots.

OILERS 4, FLAMES 3

EDMONTON – Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl scored power-play goals 55 seconds apart in the third period as Edmonton rallied past Calgary Flames.

Brendan Perlini and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored for the Oilers, who have won two straight. Mikko Koskinen had 26 saves.

Matthew Tkachuk, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm had goals for the Flames. Jacob Markstrom stopped 31 shots..

—

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/ap-sports