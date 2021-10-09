Sounders beat Whitecaps 4-1 to clinch playoff berth

Shane O’Neill scored his first goal since 2014, Will Bruin added a goal and an assist and the Seattle Sounders beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-1 on Saturday night to clinch their 13th straight playoff berth.

Western Conference-leading Seattle (17-5-6) has won four games in a row.

Kelyn Rowe played a one-touch ball from the right side to the far post where O’Neill headed home a side-netter – his second career goal in MLS – to open the scoring in the fifth minute.

Nicolas Benezet took a pass from Bruin, turned and blasted a right-footer into the net in the 14th before Brian White scored in first-half stoppage time for Vancouver.

Bruin scored in the 55th minute and Leo Chu, a 21-year-old Brazilian who signed with Seattle on Aug. 5, subbed on in the 85th minute and netted his first MLS goal in the 90th to cap the scoring.

Vancouver (9-9-10) had its four-game unbeaten streak snapped.

UNION 2, FC FINCINNATI 1

CINCINNATI (AP)Kacper Przybylko and 18-year-old Paxten Aaronson scored to help Philadelphia beat FC Cincinnati.

Matt Freese tied his career with five saves for the Union (12-7-9).

Przybylko blasted a rising shot from the center of the area to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead in first-half stoppage time. Aaronson headed home an entry by 20-year-old Nathan Harriel to cap the scoring in the 56th minute.

Cincinnati (4-16-8) was eliminated from playoff contention. It has lost six in a row.

Philadelphia is unbeaten, with four wins, in its last five games.

RED BULLS 1, INTER MIAMI 0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) – Patryk Klimala scored in the 25th minute and New York beat Inter Miami to run its unbeaten streak to six.

Andrew Gutman intercepted a pass deep and had a perfect feed to Klimala alone in the box to help the Red Bulls (10-11-7) remain in the playoff race.

Carlos Coronel made one save for his 10th shutout.

Miami (9-14-5) has lost five in a row.