Przybylko scores on late tap-in, Union tie Inter Miami 1-1

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP)Kacper Przybylko scored in the 85th minute to give the Philadelphia Union a 1-1 tie with Inter Miami on Sunday night.

Philadelphia (6-4-6), which had lost back-to-back games, is winless in its last four.

Quinn Sullivan’s cross was deflected by goalkeeper Nick Marsman but Przybylko was waiting near the far post for the empty-netter from point-blank range.

Robbie Robinson, a 22-year-old in his second MLS season, scored his first career goal for Miami (2-8-3) in the 71st minute.

Miami snapped a six-game losing streak, but is winless in seven straight since beating Cincinnati 3-2 on May 16 and has scored just two goals in that span.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51