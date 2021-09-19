Przybylko scores twice, Union beats Orlando City 3-1

CHESTER, Pa. (AP)Kacper Przybylko had two goals and an assist to help the Philadelphia Union beat Orlando City 3-1 on Sunday.

Jamiro Monteiro played a one-touch pass to Pzybylko for a first-time finish from the center of the area to give Philadelphia a 2-1 lead in the 60th minute.

Kai Wagner also scored for Philadelphia (9-7-8). The Union snapped a three-game unbeaten streak and won for just the second time since Aug. 4.

Ruan Gregorio Teixeira scored for Orlando City (10-7-8). It has lost three straight following a seven-game unbeaten streak.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

