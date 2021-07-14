PSG signs Italy’s star goalkeeper Donnarumma on 5-year deal

PARIS (AP)Italy’s European Championship-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma signed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Donnarumma starred at Euro 2020 and made decisive saves in the penalty shootout as Italy beat England in the final.

PSG said that Donnarumma has signed a deal until the end of June 2026.

”I feel ready to take on this new challenge and continue to grow here,” Donnarumma said. ”With Paris, I want to win as much as possible and to bring joy to the supporters.”

He was a free agent after leaving AC Milan, where he broke into the side as a 16-year-old and made 251 appearances.

Five years ago, Donnarumma became the youngest goalie to play for Italy at 17 years and 189 days when he featured against France.

PSG lost the French title to Lille last season and has strengthened its squad in a bid to persuade star striker Kylian Mbappe to agree a new contract.

PSG has signed veteran defender Sergio Ramos on a free transfer after he played 16 years for Spanish giant Real Madrid and bought right back Achraf Hakimi from Italian champion Inter Milan for a reported fee of 60 million euros ($71 million).

