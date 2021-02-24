Puerto Rico Open preview

Site: Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

Course: Grand Reserve CC. Yardage: 7,506. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3 million. Winner’s share: $540,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2:30-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Viktor Hovland.

FedEx Cup leader: Patrick Cantlay.

Last week: Max Homa won the Genesis Invitational.

Notes: Hovland is not defending because he qualified for the World Golf Championship. No one else who made the cut in Puerto Rico last year reached the top 50 in the world to get into the WGC. … The winner gets into the PGA Championship in May but not the Masters in April. … Smylie Kaufman is playing on a sponsor exemption. … The field includes European Ryder Cup Captain Padraig Harrington and Thomas Pieters, who played in the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine. … The alternate list includes Jonathan Kaye. … Ian Poulter is the top-ranked player in the field. … Eight of the last 12 winners of the Puerto Rico Open had never won on the PGA Tour. … Since winning in Puerto Rico in 2019, Martin Trainer has made the cut in only six of the 48 tournaments he has played.

Next week: Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/