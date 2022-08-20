PHOENIX (AP) — Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit two more home runs Saturday night, boosting his total to 692 and moving him past Stan Musial into second place on the career list for total bases.

The 42-year-old Pujols connected for solo homers in the second and fourth innings against Arizona left-hander Madison Bumgarner. Pujols needs four more to tie Alex Rodriguez for the No. 4 spot all-time.

Pujols’ first homer of the game gave him 6,137 total bases. Musial, the Hall of Famer for the Cardinals, had 6,134. Hank Aaron holds the record with 6,856.

Pujols has been on a roll over the past month, batting .386 with five homers over his past 16 games coming into Saturday.

The 11-time All-Star drew a standing ovation before his first at-bat and the cheers grew even louder from both Cardinals and Diamondbacks fans as the three-time MVP rounded the bases.

