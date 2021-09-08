QB situation unclear as Seminoles host Jacksonville State

Jordan Travis or McKenzie Milton — that is the question for Florida State.

The Seminoles (0-1) will have two talented quarterbacks to choose from Saturday night when they host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (0-1) in Tallahassee, although Florida State coach Mike Norvell likely won’t announce his starter until just before kickoff.

Florida State beat Jacksonville State 41-24 last year in a game the Gamecocks led 14-0 early. Travis came in off the bench to lead the Seminoles’ comeback, completing 12 of 17 passes for 210 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for 48 yards and one TD as FSU outrushed Jacksonville State 263-63.

This Saturday, some of the FSU running backs who did damage on the Gamecocks last year are expected to get carries again, including Lawrance Toafili and Jashaun Corbin. They combined for 162 yards and two scores on 26 carries in that meeting.

Travis started FSU’s season-opening 41-38 loss to Notre Dame on Sunday night. But he was replaced by Milton, the UCF transfer, who nearly rallied the Seminoles to victory.

It was Milton’s first game action since suffering a gruesome leg injury nearly three years ago.

“McKenzie is a great competitor,” Norvell said. “As we went into this week, he just kept saying, ‘Coach, I’ll be ready.'”

Jacksonville State is coming off a stellar 10-3 season. The Gamecocks led the Ohio Valley Conference (6-1) and advanced to the FCS playoff quarterfinals before losing 20-14 to Delaware.

Last week, however, the Gamecocks were unimpressive in their 2021 opener, losing 31-0 to UAB. That snapped a streak of 104 consecutive games without being shut out, dating back to 2012.

Zerrick Cooper led Jacksonville State in passing (86 yards) and rushing (30 yards).

Cooper needs just 75 passing yards to break Eli Jenkins’ school career record (7,652).

P.J. Wells led Jacksonville State with three receptions for 42 yards last week, but the Gamecocks gained just 154 total yards. They also had their first punt blocked since 2017, and their margin of defeat was their largest since 2014.

“We couldn’t get anything going,” Gamecocks coach John Grass said.

Now his squad must prepare for two FSU quarterbacks with different styles.

“(Travis) is one of the shiftiest players we’ve played since I’ve been here,” Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton said. “Milton is a stronger passer.”

–Field Level Media