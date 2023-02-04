CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP)BJ McLaurin made his lone 3-pointer of the day as time expired and Queens beat Austin Peay 70-69 on Saturday.

AJ McKee scored 23 points added five rebounds and three steals for the Royals (16-9, 6-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jay’Den Turner added 10 points while shooting 4 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc, and he also had 13 rebounds. Kalib Mathews recorded 10 points and was 3 of 7 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line.

The Governors (8-17, 2-10) were led by Elijah Hutchins-Everett, who posted 23 points and eight rebounds. Carlos Paez added 18 points and six assists for Austin Peay. Shon Robinson also put up 10 points. The loss was the Governors’ eighth in a row.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. Queens hosts Eastern Kentucky while Austin Peay visits North Alabama.

—

