BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)Wade Taylor IV scored 23 points and Texas A&M opened the game on a 26-4 run and beat LSU 74-62 on Saturday night for its third straight win.

Texas A&M, which beat LSU 69-56 on Jan. 7, swept the season series for the first time since 2016-17.

Taylor was 6 of 11 from the floor and Dexter Dennis added 13 points for Texas A&M (18-7, 10-2 SEC). Taylor also made five shots from distance and Dennis had three, and the pair combined for all eight of the Aggies’ 3-pointers. Tyrece Radford had 12 points.

The Aggies finished 20 of 42 (48%) from the field, 8 of 16 from long range and made 81% (26 of 32) of their free throws.

Dennis scored 11 points and Taylor had nine in the first half as Texas A&M shot 52% (12 of 23) from the floor and 6 of 9 from long range. Dennis had eight points and Taylor six in the Aggies’ opening run.

The Aggies lead by as many as 25 points in the second half and held a double-digit lead until LSU cut the deficit to 66-58 with 2:06 to play.

Adam Miller scored 18 points and made four 3-pointers to lead LSU (12-13, 1-11). Tyrell Ward added 15 points.

LSU is on the road at Georgia on Tuesday and Texas A&M hosts Arkansas on Wednesday.

—

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25