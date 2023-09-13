TYLER, Texas (KETK) – University of Texas quarterback, Quinn Ewers has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the second week of the college football season after his performance upsetting Alabama.

Ewers, a graduate of Southlake Carroll, marched Texas to a 34-24 win in Tuscaloosa on 24 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns.

All Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award nominees must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year D1 Texas college.

