WASHINGTON (AP)Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday.

Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game.

James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal.

Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3).

D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal’s three.

Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United.

Montreal plays at home on Saturday against New York City FC, while United will host Orlando City on Sunday.

—

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.