NEW YORK (AP)Darius Quisenberry had 15 points in Fordham’s 78-63 victory over St. Bonaventure on Wednesday night.

Quisenberry added five rebounds and six assists for the Rams (21-5, 9-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Kyle Rose and Antrell Charlton added nine points apiece. Charlton also had eight assists.

Chad Venning led the Bonnies (13-14, 7-7) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and four steals. St. Bonaventure also got 13 points and eight assists from Kyrell Luc. Yann Farell also had eight points.

Fordham took the lead with 5:18 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 37-30 at halftime, with Quisenberry racking up nine points. Fordham pulled away with a 13-2 run in the second half to extend a seven-point lead to 18 points. They outscored St. Bonaventure by eight points in the final half, as Rose led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

NEXT UP

Fordham plays Saturday against VCU on the road, while St. Bonaventure hosts George Washington on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.